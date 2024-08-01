Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.40-$4.46 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of PBH stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.34 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average is $68.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
