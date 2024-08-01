Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 20,703 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 403,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,703 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.47% of Agilysys worth $33,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilysys by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Agilysys from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Agilysys from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Agilysys from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Agilysys in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Insider Transactions at Agilysys

In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $1,028,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,637.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock valued at $67,375,071 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS opened at $112.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.37. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $114.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Agilysys had a net margin of 40.32% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.