Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 94,842 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vistra were worth $44,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.19.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VST. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

