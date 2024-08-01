Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rambus were worth $65,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.94. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $76.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.20.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 48.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 5,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $307,985.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Rambus from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Rambus in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

