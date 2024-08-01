Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $42,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Seed Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $282.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $285.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.21.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Articles

