Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 474,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $68,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPG opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.20. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish acquired 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

