Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,880 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.10% of Monte Rosa Therapeutics worth $35,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 92.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %
GLUE opened at $4.52 on Thursday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLUE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
