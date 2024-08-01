Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,878,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952,187 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 13.35% of Generation Bio worth $36,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Generation Bio Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.87. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $4.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 million. Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a negative net margin of 1,696.87%. Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generation Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.