Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.92% of Euronet Worldwide worth $46,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

