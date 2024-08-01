Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $40,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 257.6% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRSP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.45. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

