Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $45.33 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $45,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,469 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after buying an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after buying an additional 667,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.
Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.71 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.03.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.
Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.
