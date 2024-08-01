Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.76 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Woodward were worth $67,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Woodward in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Stock Down 17.2 %

Woodward stock opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.03 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.22.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

