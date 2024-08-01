Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,566 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of M&T Bank worth $48,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,155.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 189,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,016,000 after buying an additional 155,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

M&T Bank stock opened at $172.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.80. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total value of $1,298,512.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $1,963,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,887 shares of company stock worth $14,583,850. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

