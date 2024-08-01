Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Bancorp stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $53.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bancorp news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bancorp

About Bancorp

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.