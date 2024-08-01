Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,149 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $39,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.
Bancorp Stock Performance
Bancorp stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $53.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Bancorp
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
