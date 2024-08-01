Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $47,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,202,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,183,000 after buying an additional 234,410 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $233,075,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 978,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 968,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DRI. BTIG Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.95.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider R Broad Matthew 5,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $65,735.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $146.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.29. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.73%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

