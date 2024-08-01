Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases Shares of 600,000 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,514,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $402,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $952,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.09.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.