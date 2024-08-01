Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $65,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $839,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 626,207 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 82.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 392,842 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ben Oren acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,363.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $108,605.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,142.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ben Oren bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,363.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

NYSE CLF opened at $14.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the mining company to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

