Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.39% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

