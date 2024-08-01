Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,824 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.39% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $40,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $44.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MIRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mirum Pharmaceuticals
Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,006.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Vig sold 30,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,039,006.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,156. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.