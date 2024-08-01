Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 507,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $43,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 703,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,265 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 85,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 44,276 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1,363.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 75,739 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

SKY opened at $81.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.12. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $536.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

