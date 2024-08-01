Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 111,192 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,192 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $57,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 238.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $94.66 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LYV shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

