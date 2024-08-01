Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 169,182 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.43% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $45,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 42,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PEB stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, for a total transaction of $232,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,072.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

