Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 32,361 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,361 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $54,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Landstar System Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.41 and a 200 day moving average of $184.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

About Landstar System

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.