Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 5,466,108 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,217,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,466,108 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $65,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43,207 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $49,123.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,526.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $32,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,194.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $49,123.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,171 shares in the company, valued at $384,526.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PTON. Macquarie dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.50 to $2.53 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.09.

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.