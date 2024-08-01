Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 89,171 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,171 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $49,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,068.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total value of $616,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 319,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $40,429,624.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,106,629.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $156.67. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.