Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 96,670 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96,670 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $41,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Stock Up 3.0 %
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $313.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.11. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.13.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.
