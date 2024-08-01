Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,096 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 34,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.83% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 1,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $294.84 on Thursday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.55 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.42.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.61 by ($0.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $17.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 28.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.