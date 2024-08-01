Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,331 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.22% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $46,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $5,728,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7,344.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 114,572 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 443,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,333,000 after buying an additional 71,133 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after buying an additional 91,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.31. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $89.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 80,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,695,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,732 shares of company stock worth $7,982,386. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

