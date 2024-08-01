Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 858,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $64,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.81.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,931. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $377,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,209,640 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

