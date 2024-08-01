PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart has a one year low of $61.82 and a one year high of $92.76.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PriceSmart will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 89,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,588,245.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $169,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,588,245.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mccleary sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $350,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,649.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,447 over the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

