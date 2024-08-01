Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 6,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 22,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Prime Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Prime Mining Company Profile

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

