Privia Health Group (PRVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Privia Health Group to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. On average, analysts expect Privia Health Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRVA opened at $20.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 1,506 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $26,927.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,830,125.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,232 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $39,908.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,727 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,608,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and sold 17,607 shares worth $314,813. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Baird R W raised shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

