ProAssurance (PRA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect ProAssurance to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $284.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ProAssurance to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.26 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.23. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRA

ProAssurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.