Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FEMA – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.11.

Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Procure Disaster Recovery Strategy ETF (FIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of globally listed companies that aid in natural disaster recovery strategies. The index comprises four investment categories: climatological, geophysical, hydrological, and meteorological.

