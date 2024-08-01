Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $0.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 26,034 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on IPDN
Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.2 %
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Professional Diversity Network
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.