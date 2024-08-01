Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.40

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as low as $0.46. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 26,034 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IPDN

Professional Diversity Network Stock Down 2.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.