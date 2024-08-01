Profound Medical (PRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.38) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.41) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 million.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of TSE PRN opened at C$14.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$12.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$357.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.27. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of C$9.55 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.