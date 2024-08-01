Profound Medical (PROF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Profound Medical has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 70.08% and a negative net margin of 386.63%. On average, analysts expect Profound Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $10.58 on Thursday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $259.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

PROF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

