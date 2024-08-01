PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $36.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PROS traded as low as $24.06 and last traded at $24.11. 92,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 345,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

PRO has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PROS from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PROS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Insider Transactions at PROS

Institutional Trading of PROS

In related news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in PROS by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in PROS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.84 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Stories

