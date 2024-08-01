ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 100,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 48,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VYGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

VYGR stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $503.65 million, a P/E ratio of -185.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.24. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

