ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.67

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.67 and traded as low as $27.57. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 12,787,237 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $75,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 149,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 465,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 449,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,875,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

