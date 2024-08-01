PROS’s (PRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PROS from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Get PROS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

PROS Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.20. PROS has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $186,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PROS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PROS by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of PROS by 10.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.