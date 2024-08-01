Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.

Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.46. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Provident Bancorp news, CFO Kenneth R. Fisher purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $48,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $48,050. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dennis Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 16,075 shares of company stock worth $158,161 over the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

