Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.01% from the company’s previous close.
Provident Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:PVBC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $192.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.46. Provident Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter. Provident Bancorp had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Analysts anticipate that Provident Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,831,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,443,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
