Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Prudential from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Prudential alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prudential

Prudential Stock Up 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Prudential

NYSE PUK opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Prudential by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.