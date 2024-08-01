PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. Raymond James raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock worth $847,735. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,223 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after purchasing an additional 855,354 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period.

PTCT opened at $33.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.65.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

