PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.53 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,444 shares of company stock valued at $847,735. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTCT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

