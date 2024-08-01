Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,309 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 179.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TPL opened at $828.96 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $467.62 and a 52 week high of $834.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $730.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.64.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business had revenue of $174.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

