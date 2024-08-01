Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,543,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C. Kronenberg Anne 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $461.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.01 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSL shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.