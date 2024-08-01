Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $755,000 Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth $2,362,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $2,036,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 217,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.33 per share, for a total transaction of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $66.20 on Thursday. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $77.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

