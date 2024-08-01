Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $812,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.97. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

