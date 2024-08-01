Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $775,000 in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 81,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $15,329,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $111.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.83 and a 12 month high of $117.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.60.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTAI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.90.

Insider Activity at FTAI Aviation

In related news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

