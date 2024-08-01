Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after buying an additional 558,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in H&R Block by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,605,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.83.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $2,453,386.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

